ANNA ELIZABETH AKERS, 103, of Ashland, widow of Willard Akers, died Jan. 19 in Lantern in Russell, Ky. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home website at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

