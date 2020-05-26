Essential reporting in volatile times.

ANNA MAE BLANKENSHIP, 79, of Hatfield, Ky., wife of Robert Blankenship, died May 23 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance capacity will be limited and masks are asked to be worn if at all possible. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses. www.hatfieldsfc.com.

