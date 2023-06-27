Anna Marie Earley

Funeral services for ANNA MARIE EARLY will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Steen Funeral Home-Central Avenue Chapel, 1501 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky. Visitation is 10 a.m. and the funeral is to follow at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Garden.
Born December 31, 1938, in Thealka, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Irene Staggs and Marshall "Bot" Castle. She was sister to Billie Jean Conley, mother to Richard Lee Early, and was married to Dick Early, who all preceded her in death.
