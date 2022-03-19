ANTHONY JOE VANHOOSE, 50, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Ashland, husband of Becky VanHoose, died March 14. He was a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Conway and then Wacamaw Community hospitals. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 22 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Fannin Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Down Syndrome Society of Louisville, Attn: Rosie, 5110 S. Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, KY 40291, or Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Attn: Paige Smith, 3701 Lansdowne Drive, Ashland, KY 41102.

