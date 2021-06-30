ANYCE G. FIELD of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Raymond Garrett and Curtis Field, died June 28 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. July 2 at Woodland Cemetery, with memorial service at 3 p.m. at South Point Church of God. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

