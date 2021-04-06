ARNETT EDWARD HOGSTON SR., 78, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Gloria Hogston, died April 3. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 8 at Old Path Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Old Path Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 p.m. April 7 at the church until service on Thursday. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
