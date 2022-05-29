AUDREY STEWART RAY, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Charles Ray, died May 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Beginning Church of the Nazarene or to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you