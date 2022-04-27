AUSTIN DOUGLAS JONES, 35, of Ashland, son of Doug and Toni Jones of Ashland, died April 19. He worked as an electrician with a commercial electrical contractor. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. April 30 at the Heritage Community Park and Natural Area, 2300 Glade Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to AARF, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

