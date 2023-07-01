The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBARA F. RODWAY, 77, of Ashland, widow of Jack Rodway, died June 29 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired Boyd County Treasurer. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 3 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AARF, 12365 Kevin Ave, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

