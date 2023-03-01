BARBARA GAIL HUTCHINSON of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Willard Hutchinson, died Feb. 25. She worked in food service at The Steak House and Leta's Restaurant in Catlettsburg, and in the Wayne County school system. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 1 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
