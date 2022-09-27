BARBARA HICKMAN, 60, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Jim Duke of Cullman, Ala., died Sept. 14. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Kimbler Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
MARY CHIERICOZZI SETZER, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on September 19, 2022, in …
