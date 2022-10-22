BARBARA LEE BLACKBURN, 91, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2022 at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Tim Crabtree on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Catlettsburg City Cemetery, Catlettsburg, Ky. Barbara was a homemaker. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, James Blackburn. She is survived by three daughters to which they were her life: Trudy Lee (Gary) Dingess of Ceredo, Judy Solar of North Carolina, and Lindy (Jim) Saunders of Virginia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Care Center of Ashland, Ky. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
