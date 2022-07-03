Bennie J. Nolan Sr.
BENNIE J. NOLAN SR., 71, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was born on August 12, 1950, in Ashland, Ky., the son of the late Joseph William and Carrie Belle Hayes Nolan. In addition to his parents he was precede by his first wife, Jo Anna Nolan, and one brother, Ronnie Glenn Nolan. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Jennie Donna Nolan; brother, Harold (Betty) Nolan; sister in law, Joyce (Terry) Saunders; brother in law, Okey Clayborne; one son, Bennie J. Nolan Jr. (Amanda), daughters, Anna Jo Patrick-May (Shawn) and Susie (Josh) Christian; grandchildren: Christian (Bre), Chris (Bethany), Trinity (Austin), Thomas, Landon (Mia), Jackson and Norah; great grandchildren, Aiden and Carter; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was a blacksmith and retired from CSX railroad and retired from the US Army with 21 years of service and a Kentucky Colonel. Bennie was a loving family man and grandpa. He loved his country and supported his right to defend it and the right to bear arms. He was an excellent marksman and enjoyed shooting guns in his free time. He was a member of Jefferson Avenue Church of God in Huntington, W.Va. The funeral will be on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at noon at Jefferson Avenue Church of God with Pastor Greg Tomlinson and Harold Nolan officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

