BENNIE J. NOLAN SR., 71, of Ashland, husband of Jennie Donna Nolan, died June 29 at home. He was a retired blacksmith with CSX Railroad. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 5 at the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, NE, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the church. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.

