BERNICE HESTER DOBSON, 89, of Ashland, Ky., wife of Donald Dobson, died April 30 at her residence. She was former co-owner of Dick’s Auto Wash. Private services will be held May 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

