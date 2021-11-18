BERNICE STAPLETON DIXON, 91, formerly of Ashland, widow of James Curtis Dixon Sr., died Nov. 14 in Bowling Green (Ohio) Manor. They co-owned Dixon Dry Cleaners in Raceland, Ky., and Clean Rite Dry Cleaners in Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at 21st Street Tabernacle in Ashland. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Memorials are suggested to 21st Street Tabernacle, PO Box 1138, Ashland, KY 41105-1138. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you