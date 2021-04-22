BERTHA MAE BOYD HOWARD, 93, of Ashland, widow of Claude Cecil Howard Sr., died April 20 in Community Hospice. She had worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center and Elmwood Village. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 26, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com

