BERTRANESE L. SCYPHERS, 84 of Ashland, wife of Donald E. Scyphers, died Jan. 24 at home. She was a former cafeteria worker and school bus driver for the Ashland School System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in East Carter County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101

