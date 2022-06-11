BETTY ELLEN GEARHART NUCKOLS, 94, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Ashland, wife of Jack R. Nuckols, died June 10 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Gearhart-Martin Cemetery in Boyd County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. To view services via livestream, visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.

