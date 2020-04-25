BETTY HATCHER FOSSON, 92, of Ashland, mother of Mark Fosson of Lexington, Ky., Scott Fosson of Russell, Ky., and Lee Fosson of Ashland, died April 24 at home. Services will be private at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.

