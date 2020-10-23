Essential reporting in volatile times.

BETTY IRENE CHILDERS COGAN, 99, of Ashland, widow of Thomas J. Cogan, died Oct. 21 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Beech Street Christian Church, 1627 Beech St., Ashland, KY 41102, or Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Ave., Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

