BETTY JEAN SMELTZER QUALLS, 91, of Ashland, widow of James Robert Qualls Sr., died April 29 at home. She was a self-employed bookkeeper for Qualls and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Private graveside service will be May 4 at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to charity. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.