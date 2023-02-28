BETTY JO PORTER, 92 of Ashland, widow of Joseph Porter, died Feb. 26 at The Wyngate at RiversEdge Senior Living Community, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 3 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Burial will follow, Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church, 2335 Pollard Rd., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

