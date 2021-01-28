Services for BETTY LOU SMITH, 90, of Boyd County, Kentucky, wife of Bobby Smith, will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the food pantry of Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church, 11620 Midland Trail Road, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com

