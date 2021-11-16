BEULAH BURTON HOLBROOK, 87, of Lexington, formerly of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Jack Holbrook, died Nov. 12 at home. She worked at the atomic plant in Portsmouth, Ohio, and at Sears, the Russell (Ky.) school central office, Hill's Department Store and as manager of Castlewood Apartments in Russell. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bibles from Him, 308 Etna St., Russell, KY 41169. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you