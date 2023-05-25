BILLY DON TURNER, 94, of Ashland, widower of Phyllis Tyler Turner, died May 23. He retired from the JCPenney Company as Store Manager. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 26 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial following in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 25 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to CornerStone Methodist Church, 2203 29th St., Ashland 41101, Shriners Children's Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
