BILLY RAY PATTON, 65, of Burnaugh, Ky., brother of Annette Patton and Robin Douglas Patton, died Oct. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked with the UK College of Agriculture. Neal Funeral Home will be in charge of graveside services 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a suggested donation may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Please include the name of the person your gift is in memory of or in tribute.

