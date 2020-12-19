BOBBY RAY CONLEY, 82, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Marylyn Conley, died Dec. 10. He was retired from the former AK Steel Coke Plant. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Burial Park. There will be no visitation. Social distancing and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beech Street Christian Church. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 

