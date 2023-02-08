BONITA JACOBS COLLEY DAVIS, 91 of Ashland died Feb. 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She worked in in office administration. Funeral services will be held 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Westwood Boys & Girls Club, 2224 Main Street WW, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

