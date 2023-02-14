BONNIE JEAN ROSS of Ashland, mother of Zachary Douglas Ross, died Feb. 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from Marshall University as a Program Assistant 11 in the Department of Housing and Residence Life. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF), P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Steen Funeral Homes are directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

