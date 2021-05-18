BONNIE KAY BROUGHTON, 71, of Ashland, widow of Bill Broughton, died May 16. She retired from Diversicare Nursing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boyd County little league. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. May 19 at Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

