BONNIE LEE WAMSLEY, 85, of Ashland, widow of Paul Carlton Wamsley, died June 11 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was co- owner and operator of P&B Trophy Shop. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. June 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Neighborhood, P.O. Box 1703, Ashland, KY 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

