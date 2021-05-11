BRENDA LEE BROWN, 54, of Ashland, daughter of Margaret Crum Brown, died May 7. She was owner of Brown Advertising Specialty Company. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. May 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park follows. Visitation will be two hours before service. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to the Cameron Brown Go Fund Me account or to Evangelistic Outreach. 

