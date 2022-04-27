BRIAN DEE HICKS, 63, of Ashland, husband of Linda Holbrook Hicks, died April 25 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked out of the Operating Engineers Local 181, in Maysville, St. Croix and at Marathon’s Catlettsburg Refinery and AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 28 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

