BRIAN SCOTT ELSWICK, 56, of Worthington, Ky., husband of Patti Elswick, died April 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was the environmental health director of the Lawrence County Ohio Health Department and worked as registered sanitation at the Ashland-Boyd Health Department and Cabell-Huntington Health Department. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
