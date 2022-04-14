CARL E. CROOKS, 80, of Ashland, husband of Helen Crooks, died April 11. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. April 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice, Grassland Community Church or Wildwood Church of God.

