CARL EDWARD KITTLE, 79, of Summit, Ky., husband of Jerri McGuire Kittle, died Aug. 2 at home. He was a retired union electrician with IBEW 369. Private family service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6, Steen Funeral Home 14th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church or Community Hospice. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home website www.steenfuneralhome.com

