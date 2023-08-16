The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CARL EDWARD PHILLIPS, 87, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Marilyn L. Phillips, died Aug. 15 at home. He retired from the U.S. Army and from the Lawrence County High School where he developed and instructed the ROTC. Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1059 County Rd. 26, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

