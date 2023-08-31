CARL EDWARD SLOAN, 86, of Ashland, husband of Anna Lee Sloan, died Aug. 28 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from CSX. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Private burial follows. Visitation will be two hours before service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
