The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CARL EDWARD SLOAN, 86, of Ashland, husband of Anna Lee Sloan, died Aug. 28 in Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from CSX. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Private burial follows. Visitation will be two hours before service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you