CARL EDWARD THOMPSON, 73, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Marlene Thompson, died Jan. 7. He was retired from Fairview Independent School System. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Livestream will be available via the funeral home’s website. Flowers are welcome, or donations to a charity of one’s choice may be made. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

