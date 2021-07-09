CARL WILLIAM RARDON, 85, of Ashland, husband of Ginger Keeton Rardon, died July 7. He was retired owner of Rardon’s Barber Shop, Russell, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, or to Ashland First Church of the Nazarene at 2201 Bath Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

