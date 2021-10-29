CARMALETA ONEY, 52, of Olive Hill, Ky., sister of Billy Luke Oney, died Oct. 27 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a medical billing specialist for Sterling Health. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 30 at Olive Hill Wesleyan Church; burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you