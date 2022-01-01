CAROL ANN BLACKBURN, 67, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Walt Blackburn Jr., died Dec. 30 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Smokey Valley Enterprise Baptist Church; burial will be at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Facial coverings are requested to be worn.

