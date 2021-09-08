CAROL DIANNE BURGE PACK, 79, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Clyde Allen Pack, died Sept. 5. She was a retired schoolteacher from Catlettsburg and Boyd County. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 9 at New Life Church, 1101 Cedar Crest Drive, Huntington. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to Unison Harvest, PO Box 818, Malibu, CA 90266, or to International Missions Outreach, PO Box 1145, Clendenin, WV. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.

