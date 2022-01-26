CAROLYN J. MULLINS, 87, of Russell, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community in Flatwoods, Ky. Carolyn was born April 28, 1938, in Lavalette, W.Va., to the late Clyde and Myrtle Spurlock Hensley. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, George W. “Kayo” Mullins; a son, George W. “Bill” Mullins Jr.; four brothers; and five sisters. Carolyn was an avid golfer who was a two-time women’s champion at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Ky. She loved her Kentucky basketball. She also enjoyed running her floral design business and volunteering at KDMC. She was a member of the Russell First Baptist Church in Russell, Ky. Carolyn is survived by her son, Christopher C. (Lisa) Mullins of Monroe, Ohio; a daughter, Rita Joyce Mullins Clay of Albertville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Sawyer Ann Mullins of Monroe, Ohio, Macy Carol Mullins of Cincinnati, Ohio, Justin C. Clay of Huntsville, Ala., and Adam Wayne Mullins of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a brother, C.J. Hensley of Lavalette, W.Va.; a sister, Nell Smith of Belair, Md.; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Bailey Family Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky., with Pastor Ken Gowin officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Russell, Ky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
