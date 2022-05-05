CAROLYN SUE HUFF GULLETT, 90, of Ashland, widow of Ted Gullett, died May 3 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She retired from Ashland Oil Inc., where she was supervisor of the telephone department. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 7 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 6 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Grassland Community Church, 17839 Bear Creek Road, Catlettsburg, KY 41129, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater KY Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

