Cassie Lynn Webb Stambaugh
CASSIE LYNN WEBB STAMBAUGH, 55 of Ashland, Ky., passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church of which she was a member, with Pastor James Asbury and Pastor Zach Smith officiating. Cassie was born February 26, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Jack and Evelyn Wells Webb. She was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and Marshall University. Cassie was employed by the Ashland Independent Schools and C.J. Banks in Ashland. She was a Kentucky Colonel and loved going to the beach with Lexie and fishing. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Brian Stambaugh; a precious daughter Alexia Brianna Stambaugh, a sister Kimberly Webb Varney; and nephew Dalton Varney. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

