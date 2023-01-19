CASSIE LYNN WEBB STAMBAUGH, 55 of Ashland, wife of Brian Stambaugh, died Jan. 17 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was employed by the Ashland Independent Schools and C.J. Banks in Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
