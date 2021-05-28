CATHERINE S. MALLOY, 64, formerly of Ashland, mother of ChrisAnne Malloy and Trish Merkel, grandmother of Parker Vance Merkle, died May 22 in Lincoln, Neb. A certified public accountant, she is a former business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. No services are scheduled at this time.

