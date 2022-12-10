CHARALENE OSBORNE HATTEN, 89, of Boyd Co., Ky., wife of Larry Hatten, died Dec. 4. She had worked for Meade Construction Company. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Kenova Church of God; burial at Ashland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church. www.rollinsfh.com

